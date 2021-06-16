WFP Colombia Country Brief, March 2021

In Numbers

USD 85.5 million next six months funding requirements

384,868 people assisted in March 2021

Operational Updates

• The new Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for Colombia covering the period from 2021 to 2024 was approved in February 2021, effective on 1st March 2021 (see overview on second page).

• Scale of WFP’s response: In March, WFP reached 384,868 of the most vulnerable people, including migrants, victims of household violence, schoolchildren, and disaster-affected people, 50 percent of which are female. WFP implemented an articulated set of interventions in response to different contexts and requirements, in alignment with national emergency response priorities.

Cash-based transfers made up 55 percent of total assistance during the month.

• Response to the Venezuelan migration emergency: WFP supported 244,616 Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees, and members of host communities through cash-based transfers, hot meals, food kits and school feeding. In addition, a mass displacement of civilians from bordering Venezuela into the neighouring department of Arauca took place at the end of March due to military operations in Venezuela. In response WFP has been providing emergency assistance (food kits) to over 6,000 people and is coordinating with national and local authorities for continuing assistance operations.

• Violence and disaster-affected people: As of March, over 38,500 people had been displaced or confined in their communities due to internal violence. WFP provided in-kind support and cashbased transfers to 37,166 people in the four departments of the Pacific coast, this included communities affected in 2020 and which still receive support.

• Support to COVID-affected Colombians: WFP assisted 27,239 Colombians affected by the COVID19 crisis through in-kind or cash-based transfers in March. This included support to the Government’s selective isolation strategy (PRASS), through which WFP has cumulatively provided relief assistance to 102,643 COVID-19 positive or symptomatic people.

This support is especially important as the country enters the third COVID-19 wave.

• School feeding: WFP continued providing its school feeding programmes through take-home rations, reaching 93,884 Colombian and Venezuelan schoolchildren in La Guajira and Barranquilla.

Contracting procedures for school feeding operators, needs assessments and database consolidations are ongoing which will allow to expand to other areas.