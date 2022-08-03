WFP Colombia Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers

576.1 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.8 m cash-based transfers made

USD 100.9 m six months (July-December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 78% of total

USD 86.1 m Corporate Attention Emergency Response

299,615 people assisted* in June 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

In June, WFP assisted 299,615 migrants and vulnerable Colombians.

81,000 schoolchildren received meals, including 22,553 migrant children in La Guajira and Atlántico and 58,569 Colombian school children in La Guajira.

WFP reached 4,916 vulnerable people affected by displacements and armed violence with food rations and in-kind food baskets.

WFP assisted 8,401 Colombians affected by COVID-19 with in-kind transfers and vouchers.

To mitigate risks during the presidential elections, WFP suspended operations for three days. In particular, this measure delayed cashbased interventions.

Based on an internal cost analysis, the price of hot meals will increase by 60 percent starting in August.

To continue assisting vulnerable people, WFP is coordinating closely with the incoming Government to identify shared priorities.

New funding confirmed in June, will enable WFP to reach 11,000 more migrant children with school meals until the end of 2022, increasing the number of beneficiaries from 28,000 to 40,000.