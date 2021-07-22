WFP Colombia Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

USD 79.9 million six-month net funding requirements

329,424 people assisted in June 2021

Operational Updates

Scale of WFP’s response: WFP reached 329,424 of the most at-risk people in June. These include migrants, victims of internal violence, schoolchildren, and disaster-affected people, 51 percent of which are female. During June, WFP managed to continue delivering food assistance to most of its beneficiaries, despite access constraints caused by civil protests.

Response to the Venezuelan migration emergency: WFP supported 257,840 Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees, and members of host communities through cash-based transfers (CBT), in-kind food, hot meals, food kits, and school feeding. For the second half of the year, depending on confirmation of new funding from donors, WFP aims to reaching around 300,000 beneficiaries each month, increasing its monthly assistance plans by 20 percent compared to the first half of 2021.

Violence and disaster-affected people: In June, WFP provided life-saving emergency assistance (in-kind and CBT) to 48,890 people displaced or confined in their communities due to internal violence, or people affected by disasters. This includes people and communities along the Pacific coast, where displacement and confinement has unfortunately been increasing in 2021, especially in the Nariño department (Magüí Payán, Roberto Payán, Tumaco, and Barbacoas).

Support to COVID-affected Colombians: As the number of new infections reached record levels during June, WFP assisted 18,423 Colombians affected by the COVID-19 crisis through in-kind or CBT in the same month in Cauca, Valle del Cauca, Nariño, and Chocó. Most of the June assistance had been planned for May, however distributions were delayed due to access constraints related to social protests in the country.