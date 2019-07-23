23 Jul 2019

WFP Colombia Country Brief, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (304.96 KB)

In Numbers

USD 1,854,959 cash-based transfers made

337, 302 people assisted in June

Operational Updates

  • In addition to the humanitarian assistance provided by the Colombian Government, municipal authorities and the Unit for Victims’ Assistance (UARIV) have requested WFP support to complement assistance for an enhanced response to the crisis.

  • In response to local authorities’ request and in coordination with local partners, WFP provided food assistance to more than 19,000 victims in the departments of Norte de Santander, Cordoba, Antioquia and Chocó.

  • In June 2019, in response to the migration crisis, WFP reached over 259,000 people providing hot meals in community kitchens, vouchers, food kits for 'caminantes' (walking migrants) and emergency school meals. In remote areas of La Guajira, where the availability of retailers is not sufficient to support the voucher scheme, WFP provided food kits. WFP started implementing a new monthly planning scheme. WFP continues working with the Government to pilot a shock-responsive social protection mechanism in the second half of the year.

  • The National Agency for reincorporation and normalization ARN and WFP signed an agreement seeking to improve livelihoods in communities of Former FARCcombatants focusing on community reconciliation, food security and nutrition and access to markets (key to ARN's economic reintegration programme), targeting 14 initiatives and productive projects developed in the ETCR in several departments of the country. Specific actions will focus on: (i) Promote resilient livelihoods; (ii) Improve the competitiveness of former combatants' initiatives; (iii) Develop capacities for the design and implementation of self-sufficiency programmes and access to local food markets; and (iv) Strengthen ARN's economic reintegration model.

  • In Buenaventura, a joint pilot initiative was launched with Medicos del Mundo (Doctors of the World), Plan Foundation, the NGO Alianza para la Solidaridad (Alliance for Solidarity) and WFP to improve the food security of victims of sexual violence, while they participate in medical, psychosocial and legal advice programmes. Food assistance is delivered through vouchers.

