WFP Colombia Country Brief, July 2022

In Number

613 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 4.9 m cash-based transfers made*

USD 61.8 m six months (August - January 2023) net funding requirements, representing 50% of total

USD 47.9 m Corporate Attention Emergency Response

317,744 people assisted* in July 2022

Operational Updates

92,000 schoolchildren received meals, including 58,000 Colombian schoolchildren in La Guajira and 34,756 migrant children in La Guajira and Atlántico. Among these are 8,200 (25 percent) new migrant children in Magdalena and Cesar.

12,000 people affected by displacements and armed violence received food rations, vouchers, and food baskets in six departments.

Nearly 13,000 affected Afro-Colombian families in remote areas in Choco received food baskets and livelihood support through WFP’s emergency food assistance programme.

In its efforts to support the Government in strengthening food security networks across the country, WFP supported 1,500 small producers.

Due to additional funding, WFP works to expand its school feeding programme to Cucuta, enabling 10,000 more migrant children to access school meals by the end of 2022, increasing the number of beneficiaries to 45,000.