WFP Colombia Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

USD 92.7 million six-month net funding requirements

331,045 people assisted in July 2021

Operational Updates

• Scale of WFP’s response: In July, WFP reached 331,045 of the most vulnerable people, including migrants, victims of internal violence, schoolchildren, and disaster-affected people, 52 percent of which are female. WFP provided assistance under particularly difficult conditions during 3 months of widespread social protests and strikes, with some beneficiaries affected by delays in distributions. The situation has since improved and WFP’s operations are currently running as planned.

• Response to the Venezuelan migration emergency: WFP provided cash-based transfers (CBT), in-kind food assistance, hot meals, food kits, and school feeding to 251,169 Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees and members of host communities. At the local level, WFP was able to assist migrants in Alto Catatumbo (Norte de Santander) for the first time. In support of the Government with the implementation of the Temporary Protection Status (TPS), WFP has started working on four pillars at the national level: i) Communication, ii) Information and orientation for migrants; iii) Expedition of certificates for the ‘prueba sumaria e idonea’; and iv) Direct support for virtual pre-registry to request the TPS.

• Violence and disaster-affected people: In July, WFP provided life-saving emergency assistance (inkind and CBT) to 31,410 displaced or confined people in their communities due to internal violence, or disasters. Significant increases in violent incidences and related mass displacements compared to 2020 have been recorded in departments along the Pacific coast and in Colombia’s northwest, as well as the number of people affected by disasters in Arauca. WFP will also support more than 4,000 of the most vulnerable people who have recently arrived in Ituango (Antioquia) with vouchers.

• Support to COVID-19 affected Colombians: WFP continued to assist 22,265 Colombians affected by the COVID-19 crisis through in-kind or CBT in Amazonas, Cauca, Chocó and Córdoba while the number of new infections has slowed down.

• School feeding: WFP provided school feeding through take-home rations as well as on-site to 27,280 Colombian and Venezuelan school children in La Guajira and Cesar, closely working with Government authorities as schools are reopening.