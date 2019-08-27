WFP Colombia Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

3,257,892 USD in cash transfers distributed

332,506 people assisted in July

Operational Updates

• Despite progress in establishing peace and making reparations to the victims, the internal conflict and its effects persist. In response to local authorities and the Unit for Victims Assistance (UARIV), WFP provides assistance. In July more than 6,000 people in Chocó department affected by forced displacement and confinement, and 4,500 victims in Cordoba and Antioquia departments, received assistance.

• In July, in response to the migration crisis, WFP reached over 249,530 people providing hot meals in community kitchens, vouchers, food kits for 'caminantes' (walking migrants) and emergency school meals.

WFP distributed food kits to vulnerable families in the resource-scarce region of Alta Guajira, home to the Wayuu indigenous communities, who live between the Colombian and Venezuelan borders.

WFP is supporting the "child-friendly space" run by UNICEF near the Rumichaca Bridge in the border with Ecuador, providing healthy snacks for 350 children and their mothers daily.

In July, WFP started school meals programmes in Santa Marta and Barranquilla supporting a total of 1,800 Venezuelan boys and girls, in coordination with the Government.

Related to the migrants, WFP is planning to support actions to prevent discrimination, xenophobia and violence in close coordination with local authorities and other partners.

• In partnership with the Secretariat for Women in Antioquia, WFP started to implement activities to support approximately 300 rural women in over 40 municipalities throughout the department. The main goal is to improve the food security and incomes, strengthening their food production techniques and post-harvest processes, as well as their financial and organizational skills. The project targets women who are part of smallholder farmers' associations and women who are victims of violence, in addition to extremely vulnerable households headed by women. Food production activities promoted by the project, are improving food access and availability, along with the dietary diversity of participating families.

• WFP Colombia is currently engaged in a Mid Term Review and the results and recommendations will be crucial to prepare the new Colombia Country Strategy Plan.