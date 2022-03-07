WFP Colombia Country Brief, January 2022

In Numbers

1,409 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 4.6 m cash-based transfers made

USD 111.7 m six months (February – July 2022) net funding requirements, representing 21% of total

USD 94.1 m Emergency Response

362,764 people assisted in JANUARY 2022

Operational Updates

• In January, WFP provided different types of food assistance, early recovery and livelihoods support to 362,764 beneficiaries. This included migrants from Venezuela, Colombian returnees, host communities, migrant and Colombian schoolchildren, victims of internal violence and natural hazards, ex-combatants, and people affected by COVID-19.

• To promote the socio-economic integration of migrants, WFP continued supporting the implementation of the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) for Venezuelan migrants in Colombia. By the end of January, WFP had realized 384 information activities, and issued certificates to eligible migrants serving as proof of evidence of their presence in Colombia before 31 January 2021. WFP successfully completed a project to train migrants in digital skill and involve them in digital activities with DignifAI in Cúcuta, and prepared employability and microbusiness support to migrants in Valle del Cauca and Nariño.

• The first month of 2022 has been marked by large-scale displacements due to armed violence among non-state armed groups along the Colombian-Venezuelan border in the departments of Arauca and Vichada, and also in Buenaventura (Valle del Cauca). Other displacements have been reported for Chocó, Nariño and Putumayo. WFP is closely monitoring the food security of affected populations, conducting assessment missions where possible, and preparing the distribution of food rations along the border region as an initial response.

• By the end of January, over 7,800 households of migrants and host communities had received their one-time emergency cash transfers as part of WFP’s project with the World Bank. In total, the project aims to reach over 18,400 vulnerable households in eight municipalities across four departments.