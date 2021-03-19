WFP Colombia Country Brief, December 2020

In numbers

USD 93.7 m next six months (January - June 2021) funding requirements

409,696 people assisted in December 2020

Operational Updates

• Scale of WFP’s emergency response: In 2020, WFP reached 1.6 million of the most at-risk people, half of which are women, through its diversified responses and assistance modalities. In alignment with national emergency response priorities, WFP met 94 percent of its annual targets, despite the particular challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19 and expanded operations from 13 to 20 departments, including both urban and remote areas to cover rising needs.

• Response to the Venezuelan migration emergency: Nearly 70 percent of the total people reached by WFP(1.1 million) were either Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees, or members of host communities supported through cash-based transfers, in-kind food, hot meals, food kits, and emergency school feeding. Other initiatives also kick-started in 2020, included a pilot shock-responsive social protection project conducted with key national institutions, and two pilots fostered migrant socioeconomic integration, run jointly with ILO. WFP plans to reach 1.2 million people under its migration response in 2021.

• Support to COVID-affected Colombians: A total of 168,000 Colombians affected by the COVID-19 crisis received in-kind or cash-based transfer support in 12 out of 32 departments. This included milestone support to the Government’s selective isolation strategy (PRASS), through which WFP provided relief assistance for 60,000 people with positive or suspected COVID-19 results and their families. This programme will continue during the first quarter of 2021. Overall, WFP is targeting 220,000 COVID-affected Colombians in 2021.

• Support to disaster and violence-affected populations: 2020 was marked by a continued upsurge in internal violence and a particularly devastating rainy and hurricane season. In response, WFP provided emergency assistance to 166,000 violence and disaster-affected people in 13 departments. This included the implementation of funds from the UN CERF in prioritized areas of Nariño, Chocó, and Amazonas with a gender and protection focus. WFP also donated 1,500 food kits to the National Disaster Management Office and 14,000 biscuits to the Ministry of Education in response to the effects of Hurricane Iota.