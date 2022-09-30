WFP Colombia Country Brief, August 2022

In Numbers

1 m mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 4.8 m cash-based transfers made*

USD 83.1 m six months (September 2022 - February 2023) net funding requirements, representing 62% of total

USD 54.1 m Corporate Attention Emergency Response

379,224 people assisted* in August 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

• The newly elected President, Gustavo Petro met WFP Executive Director David Beasley to discuss how WFP can support the Government in the fight against hunger and provide humanitarian assistance and access to services to migrants.

• WFP assisted 379,224 vulnerable Colombians and migrants with diverse interventions.

o Overall, 144,000 Colombians received food baskets, livelihood assistance, emergency food assistance, school meals and more. Also, 235,000 migrants received hot meals, food rations, cash-based transfers, vouchers and school meals.

o 5,139 people affected by displacements and armed violence received food baskets in six departments.

o 95,000 schoolchildren received meals, including 58,500 Colombian children in La Guajira, as well as 37,000 migrant children in La Guajira and Atlántico.

o 30,420 conflict-affected Afro-Colombian families in remote areas in Choco received food baskets from WFP following increased internal violence in 2022.

o 25,000 flood-affected people in La Mojana region received life-saving emergency assistance. Most of the people affected by the 2022 floods were also impacted by the floods late 2021, compounding the challenge to recover their livelihoods.

o WFP assisted 300 smallholder producers to support the Government’s plan to improve food production and commercialization, as well as enabling producers’ to access markets and the social protection system.

• Assisting the Government in ensuring access to the social protection system, WFP has helped 90,000 Colombian families and 140,000 migrant families to register in the system this year.