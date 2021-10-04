WFP Colombia Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

US$ 85.2 million six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

402,898 people assisted in AUGUST 2021

Operational Updates

• Scale of WFP’s response: WFP reached 402,898 of the most vulnerable people, including migrants, victims of internal violence, school-children, and disaster affected people (51 percent female). At the national level, WFP has contributed to the humanitarian needs overview for 2022 which will facilitate its planning.

• Response to the Venezuelan migration emergency: WFP has been providing a diversified set of interventions adapted to the beneficiary context, including cash-based transfers (CBT), in-kind food assistance, hot meals, food kits, and school feeding supporting 315,352 Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees and members of host communities. WFP has been participating actively in the regional migration response planning for 2022 which takes into account increasing migration flows, with about 500,000 additional migrants expected in Colombia over the next months.

• Violence and disaster-affected people: In August, WFP provided life-saving emergency assistance (in-kind and CBT) to nearly 20,400 people who are forcibly displaced or confined in their communities due to disasters or internal violence, such as in Ituango (Antioquia).

• Support to COVID-19 affected Colombians: WFP continued to assist nearly 9,000 Colombians affected by the COVID-19 crisis through vouchers in Amazonas and Chocó, and plans to reach 38,000 people across 7 departments in September. Preparations are underway for a second phase of support to the Government’s testing, contact tracing and selected isolation strategy (PRASS for its Spanish abbreviation) aiming at 75,000 people.

• School feeding: WFP continued providing school feeding through take-home rations as well as on-site to 98,642 Colombian and Venezuelan school children in La Guajira, Barranquilla, Santa Marta and Valledupar.

Monitoring results from the first half of 2021 showed that 96 percent of surveyed beneficiaries were satisfied with the quality of the rations received and 83 percent were able to go to sleep without feeling hungry; 13 percent rarely felt hungry. Currently, WFP is supporting preparations for a national coalition for school feeding