20 Sep 2018

WFP Colombia Country Brief, August 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (491.33 KB)

In Numbers

703.9 mt of food assistance distributed

1,386,033 USD cash based transfers made

41.9 m six months (August 2018-January 2019) net funding requirements

156,302 people assisted in August 2018

Operational Updates

  • In coordination with the Unit for Victims Assistance UARIV and local authorities, WFP provided in-kind assistance to 2,300 confined families (10,200 people) belonging to Afro-Colombian and indigenous communities in Carmen del Darién, Bojayá municipalities in Chocó department. These communities have faced severe mobility restrictions caused by clashes between illegal armed groups.
    This has threatened their food security, as they have very limited or no access to food. In Litoral del San Juán municipality, WFP supported 2,200 displaced people that had to leave their homes and stay in the urban part of the town.

  • In the southern department of Caquetá, where peasant communities are affected by climate change- drought and floods, increased temperatures – there is insufficient access and availability of foods. The impact of climate change is exacerbated by human activities, such as pollution, due to the excessive use of fertilizers, deforestation, and the armed conflict. In the towns of San Vicente del Caguan and Cartagena del Chairá, WFP supported 170 home gardens to reduce climate vulnerabilities in the ecosystems through sustainable agricultural practices. These adaptation measures have reduced vulnerability of communities to the effects of climate change, and communities have strengthened their resilience.

    In Buenaventura, in the Pacific coast of the country, in alliance with local partners and the Ministry of Culture, WFP supported the recovery of livelihoods of 50 conflict-affected families, with a focus on the needs of women. Women, most of which sell food products at Buenaventuras’ marketplace, participate in income generating activities and benefit from trainings on women’s economic empowerment. The initiative also seeks to strengthen and recover traditional cooking practices and knowledge. Participating women attended the event “ Cooking from the roots”, hosted by the Ministry of Culture in the frame of the “Knowledge, safeguard and promotion of the traditional foods and traditional cuisine in Colombia” programme. The initiative seeks to strengthen and recover traditional cooking practices and knowledge.

  • In Nariño, Arauca and Norte de Santander departments, WFP is responding to the food needs of migrants from Venezuela by providing vouchers in form of (i) pre-paid cards for the purchase of food, and (ii) and paper vouchers. WFP continued supporting community kitchens in Norte de Santander, Arauca, La Guajira and Nariño departments and continued to provide school feeding in La Guajira department. WFP is scaling up hot meals provision in La Guajira and Arauca departments. In La Guajira, 13 new community kitchens were opened. In Arauca, 3 additional kitchens are expected to be operational in September. WFP is planning to start the distribution of food kits in Alta Guajira as soon as possible.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.