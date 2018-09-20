WFP Colombia Country Brief, August 2018

In coordination with the Unit for Victims Assistance UARIV and local authorities, WFP provided in-kind assistance to 2,300 confined families (10,200 people) belonging to Afro-Colombian and indigenous communities in Carmen del Darién, Bojayá municipalities in Chocó department. These communities have faced severe mobility restrictions caused by clashes between illegal armed groups. This has threatened their food security, as they have very limited or no access to food. In Litoral del San Juán municipality, WFP supported 2,200 displaced people that had to leave their homes and stay in the urban part of the town.

In the southern department of Caquetá, where peasant communities are affected by climate change- drought and floods, increased temperatures – there is insufficient access and availability of foods. The impact of climate change is exacerbated by human activities, such as pollution, due to the excessive use of fertilizers, deforestation, and the armed conflict. In the towns of San Vicente del Caguan and Cartagena del Chairá, WFP supported 170 home gardens to reduce climate vulnerabilities in the ecosystems through sustainable agricultural practices. These adaptation measures have reduced vulnerability of communities to the effects of climate change, and communities have strengthened their resilience.

In Buenaventura, in the Pacific coast of the country, in alliance with local partners and the Ministry of Culture, WFP supported the recovery of livelihoods of 50 conflict-affected families, with a focus on the needs of women. Women, most of which sell food products at Buenaventuras' marketplace, participate in income generating activities and benefit from trainings on women's economic empowerment. The initiative also seeks to strengthen and recover traditional cooking practices and knowledge. Participating women attended the event " Cooking from the roots", hosted by the Ministry of Culture in the frame of the "Knowledge, safeguard and promotion of the traditional foods and traditional cuisine in Colombia" programme.