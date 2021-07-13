WFP Colombia Country Brief, April 2021

In Numbers

US$ 72.1m next six months (May – October 2021) funding requirements

422,695 people assisted in April 2021

Operational Updates

• Scale of WFP’s response: In April, WFP reached 422,695 of the most at-risk people, including migrants, victims of internal violence, schoolchildren, and disaster-affected people, 48 percent of which are female.

• Response to the Venezuelan migration emergency: WFP supported 228,693 Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees, and members of host communities through cash-based transfers, inkind food, hot meals, food kits, and school feeding. Assistance also continued to over 7,740 people in Arauca following a mass displacement from Venezuela at the end of March. While some had returned by the end of April, WFP stands ready to support the remaining people through cash-based transfers in close coordination with Government authorities.

• Violence and disaster-affected people: In April,

WFP provided in-kind support and cash-based transfers to 41,025 people displaced or confined in their communities due to internal violence or who were affected by disasters. Assistance to more than 37,000 beneficiaries is being delayed due to ongoing national protests and related food shortages.

• Support to COVID-affected Colombians: WFP assisted 33,744 Colombians affected by the COVID19 crisis through in-kind or cash-based transfers in April. This includes support to the Government’s selective isolation strategy (PRASS), through which WFP has cumulatively provided relief assistance to 107,751 people with positive or suspected COVID-19 results. This support is especially important while Colombia is heavily affected by the third wave of COVID-19 with a peak of about 500 deaths per day.

• School feeding: Following the successful contracting of operators by local governments and WFP, school feeding programmes through take-home rations started in Cúcuta and Santa Marta. More than 116,000 Colombian and Venezuelan school children benefitted from the support, also in La Guajira and Barranquilla.

• Innovation: In the framework of the Innovation for Nutrition (I4N) initiative WFP is pursuing with Colombia’s First Lady María Juliana Ruiz and the Presidential Advisor's Office for Children and Adolescents, the region’s first innovation hub for food security and nutrition will be established (HZERO). From 17 to 21 May, three Colombian and five other teams will participate in a virtual Bootcamp to further develop their ideas around zero hunger. More information is available here.