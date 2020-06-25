WFP Colombia Country Brief, April 2020

In numbers

US$ 92.9 m six months net funding requirements

362,908 people assisted in APRIL 2020

Operational Updates

• COVID-19 response: The current crisis is particularly affecting the livelihoods of the most vulnerable populations in urban, peri-urban, and rural areas, including victims of violence, migrants and people with multiple affectations. Since the beginning of the crisis, WFP has received requests of assistance for over 1 million people across Colombia and has prioritised and is implementing immediate assistance to 51,000 of them with resources immediately available.

• Response to the Venezuelan migration crisis: The COVID-19 crisis is severely affecting the most vulnerable migrants, and 85% of them report to have reduced their food intake since the crisis started (GIFMM, 2020). Swift operational modifications allowed WFP to continue supporting over 243,000 migrants, Colombian returnees and members of host communities in April, including migrants directly affected by the socioeconomic impacts of COVID19. The crisis has also prompted 50,000 migrants to return to their country, and WFP has provided food kits as a relief measure for the most vulnerable, in close collaboration with local and national authorities.

• Support to victims of violence and disasters: According to OCHA, between January and April 2020, there were nearly 56,000 people confined or displaced and over 28,000 affected by natural disasters across Colombia, COVID-19 poses a further risk for these already vulnerable populations. Although operations were briefly disrupted by mobility restrictions imposed amidst the COVID-19 containment strategy, WFP rapidly adapted and continued supporting victims of violence and natural disasters, reaching over 42,000 of them in April.

• School Feeding: The closure of schools disrupted regular school feeding operations, and WFP, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, redesigned its delivery modalities in just two weeks to provide take-home rations for 110,000 children in five departments, including 34,000 migrant children. The first round of distributions in La Guajira, Cesar, Norte de Santander, Atlántico and Magdalena has been completed.

• Shock-responsive social protection: WFP has reached a milestone agreement with government agencies to support the strengthening of existing social protection programmes in Colombia. WFP started a pilot project aiming to reach 45,000 Colombians and Venezuelan migrants in extreme poverty, incorporating a capacity-building component.

• Nutrition: In April, WFP referred cases of acute malnutrition in an indigenous community in La Guajira jointly with UNICEF; WFP will include 9,000 members from this community to its in-kind programme, to support longer-lasting nutrition results. WFP is performing joint nutrition assessment missions with UNICEF and the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF) in 12 indigenous communities in La Guajira.