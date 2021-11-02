WASH Colombia: Situation Report - Second quarter 2021

SITUATION

• At the start of April an emergency arose in Arauquita, located in the department of Arauca. According to figures from Migración Colombia, around six thousand Venezuelans were uprooted due to exchanges of gunfire between armed groups in Venezuela, impelling them to seek refuge in Colombia.• In May, the government began the first phase of the Temporary Protection Status (TPS) implementation, by opening the online platform for preregistration on the Unique Registry for Venezuelans (RUMV as per its Spanish acronym) and the completion of the socio-economic profile survey. This is the first step in a bid by the National Government to assist and protect the Venezuelan population suffering conditions of vulnerability.

• Within the framework of the B2B strategy, a flood alert was reported in Arauquita, Saravena, Tame and Fortul, located in the departament of Arauca.Aproximately 187 refugee and migrant families have been affected by heavy rainfall, which led to a rise in the water flow-rate in the rivers: Arauca, Ele, Cusay, Banadia, Bojaba and Cobaria. The overflow of the Arauca river in particular affected the host, refugee and migrant populations residing in the settlements of pescadito, brisas del puente and Monserrate, in the municipality of Arauca.

• In the municipality of Cúcuta, in the department of Norte de Santander3 , a group of refugee, migrant and host community families were affected by clashes between armed groups, triggering an outflow from La Vereda La Punta towards the inner city.

• On June 1, the reopening of the Colombian-Venezuelan border from the Colombian side was announced. However, the arrival of the population was regulated through the implementation of pico y cédula (policy restricting movement) and a schedule to ensure the population arrives gradually. In terms of health controls to prevent and mitigate an increase in COVID-19 infections, Migración Colombia stated that departmental and local health authorities would be in charge.

• According to reports from those operating the sanitation units in Paraguachón and Maicao, in the department of La Guajira, users of the facility are typically large families, mostly with older adults.