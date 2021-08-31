WASH Colombia: Situation Report, Response overview May 2021

RESPONSE OVERVIEW

In May, 33,365 refugees, migrants and host communities directly benefitted from the actions of 15 main partners and 12 implementing partners. The beneficiaries were spread over 16 departments: Norte de Santander (38%), La Guajira (24%), Arauca (18%), Santander and Nariño (5% each one), Bogotá (4%), Valle del Cauca, Putumayo, Antioquia, Vichada and Cundinamarca (1% each one), as well as Tolima, Casanare, Atlántico, Bolívar and Cauca which only comprised 1% of the total beneficiaries.

Under the sectoral indicators of the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan, 18,878 people benefitted from the provision of supplies and appropriate hygiene services, including menstrual hygiene needs. 68% of the beneficiaries reported under this indicator were concentrated in Norte de Santander and Arauca.

Among various key activities, humanitarian assistance was provided by delivering personal protective equipment and hygiene articles (such as tissues) in coordination with regional bodies. Likewise, restrictive cash transfers were made through the delivery of vouchers, which can be used in a selected commercial establishment, particularly in the cities of Cúcuta (Norte de Santander) and Bucaramanga (Santander). The caminantes (migrants traveling by foot) benefitted from the delivery of hygiene kits and selfcare training.

A total of 8,260 refugees and migrants were reached in 5 departments with safe access to adequate and drinkable water; 90% of the total population reached under this indicator wasfound in La Guajira and Norte de Santander. In order to benefit people, WASH provided support through the renovation and upkeep of water systems, particularly at a communal level; assistance was provided at hydration points for the caminantes and the delivery of water storage tanks and filters.

In La Guajira, Norte de Santander, and Nariño, 6,227 people, making up 19% of the total sectoral beneficiaries for the month, received assistance through safe access to improved sanitation facilities and through activities such as the provision of communal latrines and renovating infrastructure.

Overall, the awareness campaign represents one of the most notable activities to enhance hygiene practices to prevent the spread of diseases, above all COVID-19, in the municipalities of Fonseca and Riohacha in La Guajira. Within the framework of this campaign, communication pieces (radio slots and loudspeakers) were deployed to share information on preventing and mitigating the risk of COVID-19 infection.