VRIO - Juntos aprendemos

OVERVIEW

Juntos Aprendemos, or “Together we Learn”, increases youth, ages 3 to 17, access to quality education in areas impact by migration. The activity helps youth develop skills needed for learning and future success by improving their participation, retention, and performance in school. The activity works with local and national actors like the Ministry of Education, the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF), and civil society organizations (CSOs) to understand and address youth’s barriers to educational access. The activity is implemented in areas with large populations of Venezuelan migrants and Colombian returnees, including Bogota, Medellin, Cali, Cucuta, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Santa Marta, Riohacha and Bucaramanga. Juntos Aprendemos runs from February 2021 to February 2026.

COMPONENTS

IMPROVING EDUCATIONAL QUALITY

Juntos Aprendemos improves learning environments to be safe, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of students. It does this by strengthening local and national government actors’ capacity to provide quality education, and by strengthening educators’ capacity to deliver improved instruction in foundational skills, like literacy, numeracy, and social and emotional learning.

INCREASING ACCESS TO EDUCATION

Juntos Aprendemos works with CSOs and local government actors to increase youth enrollment in education and improve youth access to legal, protection and psychosocial support services. The activity also increases youth access to flexible education modalities like remote learning.

STRENTHENING COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT

Juntos Aprendemos encourages community actors, like CSOs and parent-teacher associations, to participate in education-related decision making and service delivery. The activity also increases family and caregiver’s engagement in student learning, and develops community activities that bring youth, families, schools, and businesses together.

EXPECTED RESULTS