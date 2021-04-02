VRIO - Conectando Caminos (CCD)

OVERVIEW

USAID’s Venezuelan Migrant Human Rights Activity (or CCD for its Spanish name Conectando Caminos por los Derechos) supports medium and long-term development for Venezuelan migrants, Colombian returnees and receptor communities in Colombia. CCD’s goal is to increase community cohesion and citizen security by ensuring that all members of society live free from crime and violence, regardless of their legal status in the country. CCD is implemented through a consortium between Freedom House, PACT, the American Bar Association and Internews. CCD operates in metropolitan areas with large migrant populations like Riohacha, Maicao, Cúcuta, Bucaramanga, Santa Marta, Cartagena, Barranquilla, Cali, Medellín, Bogotá, Pasto and Ipiales, and it runs from May 2020-April 2024.

CCD seeks to address those human rights violations that are most prevalent in receptor communities and have the highest risk of reducing community cohesion and security. The activity supports prevention and protection of people from labor exploitation, sexual exploitation, forced recruitment, human trafficking, enforced disappearance and gender-based violence. Among CCD’s prioritized populations, emphasis is placed on women, youth, indigenous people, Afro-Colombians and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and intersex (LGBTI) persons.

COMPONENTS

PREVENTING HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

CCD improves the legal framework and GOC institutional capacity needed to prevent human rights violations and to support the regularization of Venezuelan migrants. CCD also improves migrants’ access to public services, and increases migration-affected communities’ access to timely, relevant, and conflict-sensitive information.

STRENGTHENING HUMAN RIGHTS PROTECTION SYSTEMS

CCD supports formal and informal protection systems, referral networks and information-sharing. CDD also helps reduce the digital and physical security risks facing migrants, human rights defenders, and social leaders.

RESPONDING TO HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS

CCD improves documentation, assessment, and dissemination of human rights violations and supports litigation for vulnerable populations. CCD helps increase access to quality justice services for migrants and victims of human rights violations.

RESPONDING TO CHANGING CIRCUMSTANCES

CCD uses flexible mechanisms to respond to unforeseen challenges and changing migrant and receptor communities’ needs resulting from the ever-changing dynamics of mixed migration flows.

EXPECTED RESULTS

Increase GOC institutions and civil society organizations’ human rights monitoring capacities;

Improve migrants’ access to legal processes related to their migration status;

Enhance social cohesion in receptor communities and increased trust between migrants and receptor communities;

Establish and/or strengthen human rights protection spaces for vulnerable populations;

Create formal and informal human rights protection networks;

Increase human rights victims’ access to quality justice services including public defence and legal representation; and

Increase GOC institutions and civil society organizations’ capacities to assess, document and respond to human rights violations and the drivers of insecurity.

Contact Information

Astrid Villegas

E-mail: aevillegas@pactworld.org