Virtual reality film "Pathways Colombia" highlights Peace Agreement's reintegration and reconciliation work

On November 11, the UN Verification Mission in Colombia presented Pathways Colombia, a virtual reality experience on the Peace Agreement. The film was presented by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, and three protagonists featured in the documentary: Mariela Lopez, a rural teacher; Jhon Taborda, a former combatant; and Mirla Yolima Pestaña, a member of the project La Rancha de mi Pueblo.

SRSG Massieu said that the project sought to raise awareness of the challenges and opportunities of peacebuilding, including reintegration, security and reconciliation efforts.

