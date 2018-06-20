VI Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas: "Towards a less vulnerable region with more resilient communities"

20-22 June, Cartagena, Colombia

During the Third United Nations World Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction, held in March 2015, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 (Sendai Framework) was adopted. This Global Framework, along with the other global agreements adopted during 20151 , constitute the 2030 Agenda, which establishes comprehensive disaster risk management and its integration into development as fundamental for Member States. The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction seeks to achieve "the substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries".

Under the auspices of the Government of Colombia as host country, in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR), the sixth session of the Regional Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction in the Americas will represent an opportunity for governments, the private sector, civil society and other actors in the Americas to exchange experiences in the implementation of the Regional Action Plan, signed on March 2017 in Montreal, Canada, as a supporting tool for the Americas in the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

The sixth session of the Regional Platform represents an opportunity for Member States to share experiences, build their capacities, transfer knowledge and show successes related to disaster risk reduction at the national and local levels. Similarly, it is expected that this session will increase the degree of participation and the commitment of the parties and stakeholders interested in the implementation of the Sendai Framework as well as in the integral management of disaster risk as a key component for sustainable development.

UNDP has been a member of the organizing committee for the Platform, and in this capacity is hosting or co-hosting various sessions, including:

Plenary 4: Preparedness for response and recovery – advances and opportunities (with OCHA). Special Session: From Ravage to Recovery: Re-examining the Road to Resilience through the Caribbean’s 2017 hurricane experiences (with CDEMA and OCHA)

Parallel Session 8: Risk Analysis at a national level (with UNICEF)

Parallel Session 16: Preparation and implementation of recovery- public-private collaboration and alliances (with OCHA)

