Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants in Colombia - Situational Report #3, November 2018

According to official Colombian government figures, at the end of November 2018 there were more than one million Venezuelans in the country. Of these, 624,654 are in a regular situation, 189,264 are in the process of regularization and 218,098 are in an irregular situation. Refugees and migrants have increasingly urgent needs.

The Interagency Group of Mixed Migratory Flows (GIFMM) coordinates the response of the United Nations and NGOs, and supports the Government in responding to these needs.

KEY UPDATES