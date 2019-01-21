21 Jan 2019

Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants in Colombia - Situational Report #3, November 2018

Report
from Grupo Interagencial sobre Flujos Migratorios Mixtos
Published on 30 Nov 2018
According to official Colombian government figures, at the end of November 2018 there were more than one million Venezuelans in the country. Of these, 624,654 are in a regular situation, 189,264 are in the process of regularization and 218,098 are in an irregular situation. Refugees and migrants have increasingly urgent needs.

The Interagency Group of Mixed Migratory Flows (GIFMM) coordinates the response of the United Nations and NGOs, and supports the Government in responding to these needs.

KEY UPDATES

  • On November 21, the Ombudsman indicated that more than 300,000 Venezuelan children and adolescents in 13 departments in Colombia require special attention, due to their exposure to "high-risk situations" such as sexual exploitation, trafficking and forced child labor. Those without documentation are especially vulnerable.

  • On November 22, 43 Venezuelan women were rescued from situations of sexual slavery in Bogotá D.C, highlighting the protection needs of vulnerable women in Colombia.

  • On November 24, the President of Colombia, Ivan Duque, published a strategic document on economic and social policy (CONPES, in its Spanish acronym) to address the arrival of Venezuelans in Colombia. The document describes the government's strategy for the care of the Venezuelan population, which includes medical care, education, early childhood, adolescence, work, housing and security. The budget is an estimated 422,799 million pesos between 2019 and 2021. The Colombian Family Welfare Institute ICBF will receive 89% of the resources needed to help refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

  • Migración Colombia, reopened on November 27 the registration for the Border Mobility Card, which allows the Venezuelan population to enter the border areas of Colombia to obtain goods and services for periods of up to 7 days.

