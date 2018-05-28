Venezuelan Migration Situation Report No. 4 | 28 May 2018

Highlights

Venezuela's National Electoral Council announced on Sunday 20 May the reelection of President Nicolas Maduro for a new six-year term.

The Lima Group of Latin American countries plus Canada convened a highlevel meeting to define guidelines for a comprehensive response to the regional mixed flow of Venezuelan nationals.

The Colombia-Venezuela border will be closed from 24 May to 28 May as part of the regular measures taken by the Government of Colombia to guarantee the security of the 27 May Presidential Election.

Situation overview

Following the publication of the official results of the Presidential Election in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela (hereinafter Venezuela), the 14-nation Lima Group issued a joint statement expressing its concern about the increasing number of Venezuelan nationals leaving the country and the impact of such flows on the region. The Group will hold a high-level meeting of migration authorities in early June in Peru to discuss a comprehensive response including documentation and regularization mechanisms. Additionally, health authorities of the member countries will meet to coordinate public health activities and further cooperation.

Meanwhile, countries in the region continue tailoring their migration management instruments to the scale of the flows and the protection and integration needs of the Venezuelan women, men, girls and boys crossing their borders. From 21 May onwards, Venezuelan applicants in Peru to the Temporary Stay Permit (Permiso Temporal de Permanencia, PTP) will be able to obtain online a Certificate of Extraordinary Work Permit which will allow them to work while waiting for a PTP decision. Also, the Government of Chile reported that, as of 16 May, 2,131 Visas of “Democratic Responsibility” had been issued by the Chilean consulates in Caracas (1,510) and Puerto Ordaz (621) and 20,683 applications were being processed. As of 17 May, 22,153 Venezuelan nationals have been registered as part of the 2018 Extraordinary Regularization Process in Chile.

Finally, nearly 30 civil society organizations from across the Americas gathered in Santo Domingo and requested that the Inter American Commission of Human Rights use the existing Coordination and Timely and Integrated Response Room (Sala de Coordinación y Respuesta Oportuna e Integrada, SACROI) to monitor the Venezuelan migrant situation, collaborate in identifying the dimensions of the problem, and provide technical assistance to States to incorporate a human rights focus; and work with the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants.