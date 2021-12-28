Venezuelan Migrant and Refugee Situation: Regional Response Overview (July - September 2021)

This report series aims at providing a summary of IOM’s response and main achievements in the Latin America and Caribbean (LAC) region from July to September 2021 thanks to the contributions and engagement of donors and partners.

The IOM Regional Response to the Venezuela Situation takes place across 17 IOM Missions operating under the Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP). Between July and September 2021, IOM was able to provide the following services to beneficiaries per RMRP sector, as illustrated below: