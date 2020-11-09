Venezuelan Migrant and Refugee Situation: IOM Regional Response Overview, July - September 2020

Context Overview

With approximately 9.12 million confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 335,131 confirmed deaths as of 28 September 20203 , the Latin America and Caribbean region continues to suffer the health and socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the number of infections is slowly decreasing. Some countries have eased movement restrictions either by land or air.

Migrants and refugees from Venezuela are among the most vulnerable people in this context. The Venezuelan population continues to leave the country, many through irregular crossings which exacerbate their vulnerability and protection risks, including those to human trafficking, exploitation, and gender-based violence (GBV). GBV has been on the rise in the region, generating responses coordinated by the regional, sub-regional, and national branches of the Inter-Agency Coordination Platform (R4V Webpage).

While each country faces distinct challenges, there is an overall need to support governments in this new phase of migration outflows as well as in continuing to strengthen a regional inter-agency approach to the multi-dimensional aspects of this crisis. Through a harmonized, coordinated operational response IOM and partners ensure that highly vulnerable migrant populations are not left behind by strengthening institutional capacity, increasing the absorption capacity of the communities in term of basic services, and promoting livelihood and economic opportunities.