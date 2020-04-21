Venezuela Regional Response: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated April 20, 2020

The ongoing political and economic crisis in Venezuela has driven more than five million Venezuelans to flee the country since 2014. USAID's Office of Food for Peace (FFP) is responding to the complex crisis in Venezuela and neighboring host countries of Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru

SITUATION

• Deteriorating economic and political conditions—characterized by hyperinflation—in Venezuela have decreased households’ access to medicine and health care; contributed to increasing humanitarian needs; and triggered an influx of Venezuelans into neighboring countries, including Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. In Venezuela, an estimated 2.3 million individuals are severely food insecure and in need of immediate assistance, according to a July–September 2019 UN World Food Program (WFP) Emergency Food Security Assessment in the country.

• As of April, an estimated five million Venezuelans had left Venezuela due to the ongoing political and economic crisis in the country, according to the Regional Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V). Nearly 900,000 Venezuelans have applied for asylum globally since 2014, and the R4V projects that by the end of 2020, nearly 6.5 million Venezuelans will have left the country.

• Fifty percent of the Venezuelan refugees and migrants worldwide— including more than 60 percent of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Latin America and the Caribbean—are living in Colombia and Peru as of February 2020, the R4V reports. Recent assessments indicate that food, health care, and water, sanitation, and hygiene support are among the most urgent humanitarian needs of Venezuelans and affected host communities across the region.