Venezuela Migration Crisis in Colombia

Economic collapse and internal conflict are driving millions of Venezuelans from their home. More than 1.8 million Venezuelan migrants have fled to Colombia and are in need of basic services like health, nutrition and WASH, protection, and education. During the COVID-19 crisis, Save the Children Colombia continues its operations in the departments of Arauca, La Guajira, Valle del Cauca, Santander, Norte de Santander, Nariño and Bogotá, the country's capital. The Health, WASH, Education, and Protection programs have adapted their operations with bio-security protocols and by adapting programs to other ways of reaching communities, via telephone or internet.

Many Venezuelans, since the beginning of the Venezuelan crisis (2018) are living in vulnerable conditions, with poor access to health care and other basic services. Since the beginning of the COVID emergency household heads have lost their jobs or are unable to earn an income due to quarantine measures, making access to food and safe shelter for their families a daily struggle. Migrant children are unlikely to access any distance learning education due to lack of computers or reliable internet.

Many children and families are living in the street or in crowded informal settlements where physical distance is difficult to maintain. Furthermore, isolation measures can also place children at increased risk of experiencing physical and emotional abuse. Save the Children’s programs respond to protracted and acute emergencies. We work in 7 regions of Colombia, including:

* Bogotá

1. La Guajira

2. Norte de Santander

3. Arauca

4. Santander

5. Valle del Cauca

6. Nariño

Since 2018, we have responded to the Venezuela migration crisis and, since March 9th,2020, we have adapted our programs to the COVID-19 emergency response:

TOTAL REACH

Since 2018: 227,330 people (including 69,504 girls, 67,779 boys, 52,483 women and 37,564 men)

Since March 9th, 2020 - Adapting our programs to the COVID-19 emergency response: 86,466 people (including: 24,220 girls, 23,740 boys, 22,306 women and 16,200 men)