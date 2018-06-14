14 Jun 2018

Venezuela migrants in Colombia tops a million over 15 months-gov't

"Clearly while Venezuela's problems in terms of food and health continue, these figures are going to keep growing. We can't think it will end"

BOGOTA, June 13 (Reuters) - More than a million people have left Venezuela to live in Colombia during the last 15 months, with arrivals expected to continue, the Colombian government said on Wednesday, as its socialist neighbor suffers a deep economic crisis.

