United States provides humanitarian aid in the Republic of Colombia after hurricane Iota

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), is providing $100,000 to support the response of the Government of Colombia to assist people affected by Hurricane Iota. On November 16, 2020, the powerful Category 5 storm passed over Colombia's Providencia, San Andrés, and Santa Catalina islands, where heavy rainfall, flooding, and storm surges caused widespread damage.

This new funding will provide equipment for firefighters and disaster-responders to clear fallen debris and purchase relief supplies for families. In addition, USAID deployed a Disaster-Assistance Response Team (DART) on November 17, to lead the U.S. Government's response to Hurricanes Eta and Iota. This elite team has members throughout the affected region, including in Colombia, who are assessing damage, identifying needs, and bringing urgently needed assistance.

The United States, through USAID, has allocated more than $17 million in life-saving aid to help people affected by both hurricanes in Colombia and the Republics of Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. This includes providing emergency shelter, food, hygiene supplies, critical relief items, and protection for the most vulnerable people.

As the world's humanitarian leader, the United States remains committed to providing life-saving assistance. It is a core American value to help those in need, and USAID will continue to help the Colombian people and other populations devastated by the storms.

