The United States Delivers Additional Humanitarian Assistance in Cucuta, Colombia for the People of Venezuela

Press Statement

Robert Palladino

Deputy Spokesperson

Washington, DC

February 15, 2019

The United States is responding to Interim President Juan Guaido’s request to help meet the urgent needs of the people of Venezuela. On February 16, the Department of State, USAID, and the Department of Defense, in a cooperative effort, will deliver aid ready for distribution within Venezuela to Cucuta, Colombia.

This whole-of-government response is a demonstration of the U.S. commitment to the Venezuelan people.

Department of State and USAID officials will join the flight of humanitarian assistance leaving Miami on February 16. In Cucuta, USAID, U.S. Department of State, Colombian officials, and representatives of Venezuelan Interim President Guaido will welcome the supplies to augment aid already pre-positioned at Interim President Guaido’s first international humanitarian assistance center. Working in close coordination with the Government of Colombia and President Guaido’s representatives, this assistance will address the greatest needs for the most vulnerable populations in Venezuela.

This humanitarian mission underscores the United States’ firm commitment and readiness to respond to the man-made political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela. This humanitarian assistance must be allowed to enter Venezuela to reach people in need.

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Julie Chung will represent the U.S. Department of State.