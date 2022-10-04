United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/715)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

On 7 August, Gustavo Petro Urrego was sworn in as President of Colombia and Francia Márquez was sworn in as Vice-President. In his inaugural speech, President Petro reiterated his call upon political parties and Colombian society to build a national agreement in support of urgent changes. He has outlined his main priorities, notably his commitments to peace, including the implementation of the Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace; to reducing inequality; to governing with and for women; to ensuring zero tolerance for corruption; and to holding regional dialogues for local authorities and communities to contribute to policymaking. He has also pledged to transition towards clean energy and to protect the Amazon while also promoting a new global approach to illicit drugs. The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Colombia and Head of the United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia has met with President Petro and Vice-President Márquez, affirming the support of the United Nations for their efforts towards peace.

President Petro has already visited several of the Colombian regions most affected by conflict and announced his intention to pursue what he has called “total peace” and to urgently strengthen protection for vulnerable social leaders and communities. He appointed Álvaro Leyva as Minister of Foreign Affairs, entrusting him with supporting peace-related efforts. President Petro also appointed Danilo Rueda as High Commissioner for Peace, underscoring Mr. Rueda’s experience working with conflict-affected communities. According to the Government, the concept of “total peace” encompasses the comprehensive implementation of the Final Agreement between the Government of Colombia and the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia-Ejército del Pueblo (FARC-EP) and the resumption of negotiations with the Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), which has expressed its willingness to engage in talks. The Government has taken steps in that direction, including through a meeting in Havana between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the High Commissioner for Peace and the ELN delegation in August (see paragraph 98).

The “total peace” policy also includes exploring submission to justice agreements, through which other illegal actors cease violence in exchange for legal benefits. The new Administration has called on all illegal armed actors to express their intention to be part of the “total peace” and has assured that these efforts will place the rights to truth, justice and reparation at their centre. The Clan del Golfo (also known as Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia) and some dissident groups of the former FARC-EP have expressed willingness to engage in talks. President Petro has asked these actors to demonstrate their will for peace through concrete actions, and recently called for a multilateral ceasefire to create the most propitious environment for exploring dialogue. In this context, with a view to exploring the possibility of initiating talks, the High Commissioner for Peace recently he ld a meeting with representatives of a dissident group of the former FARC-EP that did not sign the Final Agreement. Representatives of the Mission and Norway were in attendance, at the Government’s request.

On 20 July, a new Congress convened for the 2022–2026 period. In their inaugural speeches, the Chairs of the Senate and the House of Representatives, both from the Government’s coalition, stated that Congress would focus its work on major reforms, including those related to the “total peace” policy, social justice and environmental issues.

This more diverse new Congress includes, for the first time, the participation of the 16 representatives from conflict-affected areas, elected through the special transitional electoral districts created by the Final Agreement. It also features the highest number of women legislators in Colombian history, with women accounting for 29.4 per cent of the Congress, compared to 18.9 per cent in 2018. Over 60 per cent of the 295 members of Congress are new. Eight members are indigenous and thirty-one are Afro-Colombian. Pursuant to the statute of the opposition, political parties have defined their stance vis-à-vis the Government: 75 per cent of legislators have joined the Government coalition, including legislators from the Comunes party; 12 per cent have announced their opposition; and 13 per cent have declared themselves as independent.