United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/603)

I. Introduction

II. Major developments

National developments and context

As much of the rest of the world, Colombia has been affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and its effects on the implementation of the Final Agreement for Ending the Conflict and Building a Stable and Lasting Peace have been increasingly evident. The President, Iván Duque, and the Presidential Counsellor for Stabilization and Consolidation have reiterated their assurances that progress on the implementation of the Final Agreement has continued despite this situation. However, the pandemic and social distancing and isolation measures have affected peace-related programmes and have had a considerable negative impact on vulnerable conflict-affected communities. The Government and Fuerza Alternativa Revolucionaria del Común (FARC) have taken steps to adapt to the situation, including through joint efforts, and the international community and the United Nations have also provided support.

As at 26 June, Colombia reported 84,442 cases of infection and 2,811 COVID-19-related deaths. President Duque has extended the quarantine until 15 July and the state of health emergency until 31 August, while gradually easing measures and reopening sectors of the economy. Among other measures, subsidies have been granted to more than 3 million people who have been particularly affected.

State institutions have adapted to the new reality in various ways. The courts have continued to function through virtual sessions and hearings. In Congress, despite differing positions on whether they should meet in person, both chambers and their committees have continued to work through virtual and semi-presential sessions, including holding discussions on draft bills and constitutional reforms. While discussion of some peace-related legislation has been delayed, specific sessions on matters related to the Final Agreement were held during the reporting period, including on compliance with the Final Agreement by the Government and FARC and on the continuing attacks against and killings of social leaders and former combatants. The Mission participated in some of these sessions.

Some members of Congress from the ruling party have suggested reopening discussions on possible modifications to the Final Agreement and have signalled their intention to introduce legislation to that effect. Opposition parties and civil society groups have strongly criticized this initiative. Government representatives have declared that it is not the Government’s intention to modify the Agreement.

The work of departmental and municipal authorities has also been affected by the pandemic, including discussions on development plans for the next four years. The Office of the Presidential Counsellor for Stabilization and Consolidation, the Agency for Reintegration and Normalization, former combatants and the Mission have been working with regional and local authorities to include peace-related issues, including reintegration policies, in the plans. Regional and local authorities from across different political parties have reiterated their interest in programmes related to the implementation of the Final Agreement but have also noted their need for technical assistance and resources.

Colombian civil society continued to engage actively on peace-related issues and to insist that implementation should not falter amid the pandemic. Echoing my call for a global ceasefire, civil society actors, including religious leaders and victims’ organizations, continued to call on all illegal armed groups in the country to desist from violence to provide relief for communities already affected by the pandemic.