United Nations Verification Mission in Colombia - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2018/874)

I. Introduction

II. Main developments

Since the swearing-in of Iván Duque Márquez as President on 7 August, the new Government has taken detailed stock of the country’s situation, organized the new Administration to strengthen inter-agency coordination, made institutional appointments and prepared policies on a range of key national matters. Under the Constitution, the President is to present the Government’s four-year national development plan by 15 November, which will cover the full extent of the Administration’s agenda and serve as a basis for public investments.

In August, the President appointed Miguel Ceballos as High Commissioner for Peace, Emilio José Archila as High Counsellor for Post-Conflict, responsible for the reintegration of former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia — People’s Army (FARC-EP) members, and Nancy Gutiérrez as Minister of the Interior. On 17 September, those three officials were appointed as members of the Commission for the Follow-up, Promotion and Verification of the Implementation of the Final Agreement. Mr. Archila was appointed as the representative of the Government on the National Reintegration Council, together with the Director of the Agency for Reintegration and Normalization. Mr. Archila was also designated to lead the secretariat of the National Commission on Security Guarantees, among other functions. I welcome the appointments to these three important bodies established under the Peace Agreement and urge the prompt resumption of their activities.

During his inauguration, in subsequent weeks and at a joint press conference on 20 September with my Special Representative for Colombia and Head of Mission,

Jean Arnault, the President reiterated several commitments that have a bearing on the Mission’s mandate. He emphasized his firm support for a more effective reintegration of former FARC-EP members engaged in the peace process. Given the persistent pattern of killings of community leaders in zones of conflict, on 23 August the President, together with the Inspector General, announced the adoption of a broad “pact for life and the protection of social leaders and human rights defenders” and instructed the Ministry of the Interior to urgently formulate a policy based on the commitments set forth in the pact. In line with the Mission’s own considerations, as mentioned in my previous report (S/2018/723), the President emphasized the need for more focused and tightly coordinated actions by State agencies in bringing development, security and the rule of law to the areas affected by conflict. He underscored his commitment to social dialogue and travelled extensively throughout the country to meet local authorities, the business community and civil society.

On 30 August, the President sent a letter addressed to the Security Council and to me with a joint request by the Government and the People’s Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC) to extend the mandate of the Mission. I am grateful for the confidence thus placed in the United Nations by both parties to the Peace Agreement. I am convinced that the Council’s support, as reaffirmed in its resolution 2435 (2018), by which it renewed the Mission’s mandate for an additional year until 25 September 2019, remains one of the key assets of the peace process.