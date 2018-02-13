Unit for Victims is present in the municipality of Litoral del San Juan (Province of Chocó)

Among the commitments assumed in the Committee of Transitional Justice developed in that municipality, the update and census survey of the affected communities stand out and declare the humanitarian emergency for immediate attention by the municipal administration.

EL LITORAL DEL SAN JUAN

The Unit for Victims, Territorial Office in Chocó, through the link of the emergency prevention and response sub-directorate, is present in the municipality of Litoral del San Juan, Chocó.

The objective of the commission was to get to know in first-hand the public order situation taking place in the region.

According to what has been evidenced, up to date, there have been no displacements of inhabitants from the communities that live in the region (Chagpien Tordó, Medio, Duraduk, Copomá, Cucurrupí, Puerto Murillo and Playita, are the indigenous settlement communities and victims in this territory).

In the same way, food rations were delivered to the 210 families that comprise these eight communities.

Once our presence was made in the municipal capital of Litoral del San Juan, a Transitional Justice Territorial Committee was carried out in which the following commitments were acquired:

Carry out humanitarian assistance mission, to ensure the following components: Health, psychosocial care, food, education, security, recreation and sports which will be carried out between February 13 and 15, 2018.

Declare the humanitarian emergency for immediate attention by the municipal administration.

Statement taking for the eight affected communities.

Update and census survey of the affected communities.

Monitoring and verification of security concept by the public force in order to assure the entry of institutions into the area.

Subcommittee on prevention and protection for the coordination of possible interventions to affected families.

For María del Rosario Palacios Córdoba, Territorial Director Chocó of the Victims' Unit "as an institution that guarantees the rights of the victim population, we work hard to be present in each and every one of the events that may affect the moral and physical integrity of the most vulnerable population. In this way we will remain attentive to the situation in that area of ​​Choco, always looking for teamwork that benefits the stability of the affected communities, " she stated.