UNICEF Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean Situation Report No. 8 | September - October 2019
from UN Children's Fund
Report
Published on 31 Oct 2019
Highlights
- The international solidarity conference on the Venezuelan refugee and migrant crisis was held on 28-29 October in Brussels, with the participation of 120 delegations. The Conference aimed at raising awareness and mobilize support in addressing the crisis.
- In Colomba, UNICEF contributed to the enrollment of more than 5,500 children to the formal school system and expanded the implementation of the "Learning Circles" model benefiting more than 1,000 students in September and October.
- The child-friendly space in the Binational Border Control Centre (CEBAF) in Peru provided support to 3,928 children and adolescents.
- 185 families received installation cash-based interventions in Ecuador.
- 5,518 people benefited from the provision of cleaning equipment and products for the improvement of laundry, solid waste and toilet areas in 11 shelters in Brazil.
- In Panama, 266 children and adolescents received psychosocial support through the Child-friendly spaces. UNICEF is also providing technical support to the authorities for the implementation of an alternative car model for unaccompanied and separated children.
- 888 children and adolescents were registered in the "Equal Place", an education strategy in Trinidad and Tobago, that delivers tailor-made learning with online and in person support for migrant out-of-school children and adolescents.
- In Guyana, through the UNICEF-supported Migrant and Host Community Service initiative, over 120 cases were provided with counseling and support for women and children from hot community and migrant families.