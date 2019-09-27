UNICEF Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean Situation Report No. 7 | August 2019

Highlights

In Colombia, UNICEF and partners advocate to support the national government with in the initiative to prevent statelessness. By the end of the year, it is expected that the nationality of approximately 28,000 children will be recognized.

In Peru, UNICEF finalized the installation of 31 ecologic points in all Centros Binacionales de Atencion de Frontera (CEBAFs), following the model developed during the implementation of the Solid Waste Campaign organized by UNICEF and CEBAF authorities.

In Ecuador, 2,069 people received legal assistance and 6,115 people benefitted from the temporary spaces provided by UNICEF.

In Brazil, during August, 3,254 children and adolescents received education and psychosocial support through the 21 integrated spaces located in Boa Vista and Pacaraima (Roraima). This humanitarian intervention has been reinforced with the creation of two new integrated spaces in Manaus.

In Panama, with the support of UNICEF, the office of the National Secretariat for Children, Adolescents and Families installed a Migrant Child Protection Working Group, that aims to improve State coordination and response for the protection of migrant children.

The UNICEF-supported on-line educational platform “Equal Place” has 596 children enrolled to the programme. The platform aims at providing access to education to out of school children in Trinidad and Tobago.

In Guyana, during the school holidays, UNICEF is supporting English Language classes to migrant children and adults.

Approx. 4.3 million

No. of Venezuelans living abroad

Approx. 3.5 million

No. of Venezuelans in countries within Latin America and the Caribbean (Source: IOM/UNHCR, September 2019)

Over 1.1 million

Estimated No. of children in need of assistance in 2019 as a consequence of the crisis.(Preliminary estimations at transit/receiving countries)

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 69,493,902