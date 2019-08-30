UNICEF Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean Situation Report No. 6 | July 2019

Highlights

• The Quito Process IV International Technical Meeting was held in Buenos Aires, Argentina on 4-5 July and a roadmap of specific actions on various issues, including human trafficking, the provision of health care, and recognition of academic qualifications was adopted.

• On 26 July, the Government of Ecuador signed a Presidential Decree enabling all Venezuelans nationals, who entered through regular migration points, to obtain an Exceptional Temporary Residence as a migration amnesty measure.

• In Colombia, the Ministry of Education reported an increase in the number of Venezuelan children entering the official educational system. UNICEF is working to identify children out of school, and in July 400 new children were enrolled.

• UNICEF carried out the first training module with education specialists, in northern Lima, on “Democratic Coexistence and No Discrimination in our Schools” as part of an anti-xenophobia strategy that aims to benefit 21,000 children.

• As part of the UN inter-agency efforts, UNICEF facilitated sessions on child protection for 162 members of the Brazilian Army recently deployed to Roraima, where 13 official shelters are operating with over 6,400 people.

• UNICEF, and partners, launched the registration portal ‘Equal Place’, an accredited on-line educational platform for asylum-seekers, refugees, and other eligible children in need, which targets 1,000 learners.

Approx. 4.2 million

No. of Venezuelans living abroad, including:

Approx. 3.4 million

No. of Venezuelans in countries within Latin America and the Caribbean (Source: IOM/UNHCR, August 2019)

Over 1.1 million

Estimated no. of children in need of assistance in 2019 as a consequence of the crisis. (Preliminary estimations at transit/receiving country level.)

UNICEF Appeal 2019

US$ 69,493,902