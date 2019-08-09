09 Aug 2019

UNICEF Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean Situation Report No. 5 | June 2019

UN Children's Fund
Highlights

• As of June 2019, the number of Venezuelans leaving their country reached 4 million, with Colombia, Peru, Chile, Ecuador and Brazil hosting the vast majority of Venezuelans in Latin America.

• The end of the first half of the year was marked by the announcement of tighter immigration measures in Peru and Chile, which triggered a significant peak in flows from Venezuela entering Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. In response to this, UNICEF Country Offices activated contingency measures and capacities for registration and provision of services were rapidly increased, in coordination with relevant authorities, to face the increased demand.

• Concerns arise regarding the new restrictions as the use of irregular routes may increase, therefore exposing the most vulnerable to protection risks.

• Since the launch of the response, UNICEF has been on the ground in seven countries affected by the increased migration flows, providing migrant children and families with protection support, lifesaving and development assistance.

• Between January and June 2019, over 41,000 children have been reached with health support, over 75,000 caregivers have received counselling on appropriated feeding of their children, more than 70,000 children have accessed formal or non-formal education opportunities, at least 2,349 families received cash transfers and thousands have been reached with key messages to prevent xenophobia and promote inclusion of migrant children across countries in the region

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

Over 4 million
No. of Venezuelans living abroad, including:

Approx. 3.2 million
No. of Venezuelans in countries within Latin America and the Caribbean
(Source: IOM/UNHCR, June 2019)

Over 1.1 million
Estimated no. of children in need of assistance in 2019 as a consequence of the crisis. (Preliminary estimations at transit/receiving country level.)

UNICEF Appeal 2019
US$ 69,493,902

