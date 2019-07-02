02 Jul 2019

UNICEF Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean Situation Report No. 4 | May 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.66 MB)

Highlights

  • During May, 10,279 persons were vaccinated in Colombia, including more than 6,000 children.

  • UNICEF concluded the revision of two modules of the teacher training materials proposed to the Ministry of Education in Peru and developed an implementation guide as part of the validation strategy training programme.

  • Breastfeeding space in Rumichaca, Ecuador, provided by UNICEF, has benefitted 300 mothers, 324 girls and 619 boys.

  • At the nine shelters in Brazil, where UNICEF and ADRA are monitoring water quality and WASH issues on a daily basis, 2,833 children (1,405 girls and 1,428 boys) have access to WASH services in the integrated child protection and learning spaces.

  • In Panama, UNICEF and the Norwegian Refugee Council are implementing an Information, Counselling and Legal Service for migrant families, that benefitted 31 families in May (86 adults and 55 children).

  • UNICEF Trinidad and Tobago continues to work with local NGOs to ensure that migrant children and their families have access to information on protective practices. During 2019, 10,397 migrants have been reached.

  • The seventh Child Advocacy Center was opened in Guyana, by UNICEF and partners, providing access to social and GBV services covering 5,400 children (2,700 girls and 2,700 boys).

Situation in Numbers

  • Over 4 million: No. of Venezuelans living abroad, including:
  • Approx. 3.2 million: No. of Venezuelans in countries within Latin America and the Caribbean (Source: IOM/UNHCR, June 2019)
  • Over 1.1 million: Estimated no. of children in need of assistance in 2019 as a consequence of the crisis. (Preliminary estimations at transit/receiving country level.)
  • UNICEF Appeal 2019: US$ 69,493,902

