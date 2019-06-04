UNICEF Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean Situation Report No. 3 | April 2019

Highlights

In Colombia, registration of Venezuelan girls and boys in the formal education system increased in April 2019 and 147,624 Venezuelan students were registered.

UNICEF Peru signed an annual management plan with the Migration Office to provide technical assistance in generating knowledge, based on data of migrants requesting Temporary Resident Permit (PTP).

6,056 people benefitted from the temporary resting spaces provided by UNICEF in Rumichaca and San Miguel, Ecuador. 4,509 blankets were delivered to keep families and their children warm.

Volunteers of Pastoral da Criança and Caritas in Brazil received training on counseling beneficiaries to resolve problems of water supply, sewage, waste management among others.

UNICEF and partners continue working with Panamanian national authorities to strengthen capacities to implement protocols to identify, assist and refer children in need of international protection.

In Trinidad and Tobago, UNICEF and partners are working on a longterm strategy to ensure access to education and community-based protection interventions.