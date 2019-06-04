04 Jun 2019

UNICEF Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean Situation Report No. 3 | April 2019

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 30 Apr 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.46 MB)

Highlights

  • In Colombia, registration of Venezuelan girls and boys in the formal education system increased in April 2019 and 147,624 Venezuelan students were registered.

  • UNICEF Peru signed an annual management plan with the Migration Office to provide technical assistance in generating knowledge, based on data of migrants requesting Temporary Resident Permit (PTP).

  • 6,056 people benefitted from the temporary resting spaces provided by UNICEF in Rumichaca and San Miguel, Ecuador. 4,509 blankets were delivered to keep families and their children warm.

  • Volunteers of Pastoral da Criança and Caritas in Brazil received training on counseling beneficiaries to resolve problems of water supply, sewage, waste management among others.

  • UNICEF and partners continue working with Panamanian national authorities to strengthen capacities to implement protocols to identify, assist and refer children in need of international protection.

  • In Trinidad and Tobago, UNICEF and partners are working on a longterm strategy to ensure access to education and community-based protection interventions.

  • UNICEF has oriented five communities in Guyana through the SportsCulture for Development (SC4D) programme, which focuses on engaging adolescents and young people in positive development and making healthy lifestyle choices through participation in sports or culture activities.

Situation in Numbers

April 2019

  • Over 3.7 million: No. of Venezuelans living abroad, including:

  • Approx. 3 million No. of Venezuelans in countries within Latin America and the Caribbean (Source: IOM/UNHCR, Feb 2019)

  • Over 1.1 million Estimated no. of children in need of assistance in 2019 as a consequence of the crisis. (Preliminary estimations at transit/receiving country level.)

  • UNICEF Appeal 2019 US$ 69,493,902

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.