UNICEF Migration flows in Latin America and the Caribbean Situation Report No. 3 | April 2019
Highlights
In Colombia, registration of Venezuelan girls and boys in the formal education system increased in April 2019 and 147,624 Venezuelan students were registered.
UNICEF Peru signed an annual management plan with the Migration Office to provide technical assistance in generating knowledge, based on data of migrants requesting Temporary Resident Permit (PTP).
6,056 people benefitted from the temporary resting spaces provided by UNICEF in Rumichaca and San Miguel, Ecuador. 4,509 blankets were delivered to keep families and their children warm.
Volunteers of Pastoral da Criança and Caritas in Brazil received training on counseling beneficiaries to resolve problems of water supply, sewage, waste management among others.
UNICEF and partners continue working with Panamanian national authorities to strengthen capacities to implement protocols to identify, assist and refer children in need of international protection.
In Trinidad and Tobago, UNICEF and partners are working on a longterm strategy to ensure access to education and community-based protection interventions.
UNICEF has oriented five communities in Guyana through the SportsCulture for Development (SC4D) programme, which focuses on engaging adolescents and young people in positive development and making healthy lifestyle choices through participation in sports or culture activities.
Situation in Numbers
April 2019
Over 3.7 million: No. of Venezuelans living abroad, including:
Approx. 3 million No. of Venezuelans in countries within Latin America and the Caribbean (Source: IOM/UNHCR, Feb 2019)
Over 1.1 million Estimated no. of children in need of assistance in 2019 as a consequence of the crisis. (Preliminary estimations at transit/receiving country level.)
UNICEF Appeal 2019 US$ 69,493,902