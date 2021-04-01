UNICEF Colombia Situation Report - March 30th, 2021

HUMANITARIAN SITUATION

• Since the early morning of March 21st, 2021, different armed actions have taken place in Venezuela in the state of Apure (Venezuela) that borders the department of Arauca (Colombia). These armed actions have led to more than 5,000 Venezuelan and Colombian nationals - that live on the Venezuelan side of the border – to move into Colombian territory (urban and rural areas of Arauca).

• Of the 4,314 of Venezuelans and Colombian returnees, 1,028 are families, 506 are children under five and 1,109 are children over five and adolescents. Those are the estimated figures for the municipality of Arauquita only.

• As at March 28th, the Venezuelan and Colombian returnees have been located in 16 temporary shelters that have been activated by the Unified Command Post (PMU) composed by Colombian national and local authorities.

• On March 28th, the government has declared the department of Arauca in state of National Calamity, and has requested support from the international community, including the UN agencies.

• On March 27th, UNICEF participated in a rapid response assessment in coordination with IOM and UNHCR • The international humanitarian cooperation response is being coordinated by the GIFMM and ELC. These platforms presented the results of a first needs assessment on March 25th and identified the following main response sectors: Protection, WASH, Health, Shelter, Food Security and Nutrition.

• There are early signs of movements of displaced persons to other municipalities such as Arauca and Saravena, as well as in rural areas inhabited by indigenous populations.

• UNICEF has been responding to this humanitarian situation in the areas of WASH, Protection, C4D, however, more support is required to adequality respond to the growing needs.