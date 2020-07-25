UNICEF Colombia COVID-19 Situation Report No. 1

Highlights

Following the first case of COVID-19 in the country, the Government of Colombia took early and rigorous measures to curb the spread of the virus, including a nationwide quarantine introduced on 25 March. Four months into the pandemic, official data report over 211,038 confirmed cases – of whom 49 per cent remain still active, 51 per cent are recovered, and 10 per cent are children – and 7,166 deaths.

The 120-day quarantine is impacting livelihood and social-economic indicators; for this reason, the Government decided to gradually reopen economic sectors. Starting from 1 June, a new phase of the nationwide quarantine begun, characterized by less stringent measures and a decentralization of decision-making to the regions. On 23 June, the Government announced the extension of the nationwide mandatory quarantine till 15 July and the extension of the sanitary emergency and borders closures till the end of August. The virus spread to all 32 departments of Colombia, reaching not only urban areas but also rural and remote areas, such as the Amazon and Pacific coast, where indigenous people live, and the Atlantic coast, where afro-descendants population communities live. In those areas there is limited access to health, protection and WASH services, and scarce local support networks.

In addition to its immediate health effects, the COVID-19 pandemic is also impacting the humanitarian landscape in Colombia. The virus acts as a catalyst for the three pre-existing simultaneous crises: i) forced displacement/confinement due the presence of illegal armed groups;

ii) natural disasters, such as drought and floods; and iii) influx of Venezuelan migrants. New and exacerbated humanitarian needs for the most vulnerable population have been arising and deepening. UNICEF response strategy has been focusing on ensuring children’s rights are being fulfilled. Since the onset of the emergency on 6 March, some of the main results include:

• UNICEF expanded its interventions, prioritizing territories most affected by COVID-19, such as the Amazon, Choco, the Caribbean Coast and Tumaco, Nariño. Access to WASH has been provided through the installation of handwashing stations, promotion of good hygiene practices, delivery of hygiene kits, and purchasing and delivering of personal protection equipment (PPE) for health workers. Likewise, key prevention messages have been shared as part of the Communication for Development (C4D) strategy. A KOBO survey has been used to track communities’ feedback, as part of the Accountability to Affected Population (AAP) initiative.

• UNICEF, as per the Ministry of Health and Social Protection request, purchased PPE, including more than 180,000 face masks and 12,000 N95 face masks for health personnel in the territories most affected by COVID-19.

• UNICEF worked together with the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) to respond to the needs of children in the COVID-19 context, through the delivery of PPE to guarantee the continuity of care services for children.

• UNICEF supported the ICBF helpline 141, to expand the attention capacity and strengthen its psychosocial support to serve children and adolescents. The helpline aims to reach more than 20,000 children.

• UNICEF continued to support the development of distance learning materials through La Aldea strategy, reaching agreements with local education authorities to support 14,000 children in Barranquilla (Atlántico department) and 10,000 in Nariño department.