UNHCR's Cash-Based Interventions in Colombia

CONTEXT

Cash-based interventions (CBI) are a cost-effective assistance modality used by UNHCR to improve access to basic needs and reduce protection risks.

CBI provide a greater degree of choice, dignity, and empowerment to beneficiaries, enabling local and economic integration to the benefit of people of concern and host communities.

Colombia is home to the largest number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in the world, displaced by the socioeconomic and political crisis in their homeland. Nearly 82% resort to negative coping strategies to satisfy basic needs.

KEY FIGURES

Refugees and migrants from Venezuela

5.6 million people globally

people globally 4.6 million in Latin America and the Caribbean

in Latin America and the Caribbean 1.74 million in Colombia, including over 983,000 that lack regular status

in Colombia, including over 983,000 that lack regular status 71,900 individuals (19,500 households) benefitted from cash- based interventions in 2020

benefitted from cash- based interventions in 2020 18,980 individuals (5,493 households) benefitted from cash- based interventions in the first semester of 2021

benefitted from cash- based interventions in the first semester of 2021 85% of the cash-based assistance includes multi-purpose cash

HIGHLIGHTS