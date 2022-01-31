UNHCR Venezuela Situation Fact Sheet - December 2021

The outflow of Venezuelan refugees and migrants remains one of the largest displacement crises in the world. To date, 6 million have left their homes, of which 4.9million are in the Americas.

There are186,832Venezuelansrecognised as refugees worldwideand952,246pending asylum claims. Over 2.6millionregular stay permits have been granted to Venezuelans since 2014.

In support to receiving States, UNHCR improves reception conditions, advocates for legal stay and inclusion, mitigate protection risks and boost access to basic services.

Operational context

COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on Venezuelan refugees and migrants, many of whom were barely scraping by even before the pandemic hit. Many have lost all sources of income, exposing them to destitution, homelessness, exploitation, and abuse.

As a result, UNHCR’s priorities in 2021 follow a two-track approach: basic needs support, mostly through cash transfers on the one hand; and promotion of inclusion of refugees and migrants into national system, starting with COVID 19 vaccination plan, as well as into the labour market.

The Inter-Agency Coordination Platform (R4V) and the Quito Process remain key networks for harmonizing policies and practices, scaling up and coordinating the humanitarian response and improving access and enjoyment of rights. In Venezuela, UNHCR operates within the interagency framework to assist the most vulnerable population groups inside the country