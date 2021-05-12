UNHCR´s support to the Temporary Protection Status in Colombia

UNHCR is gearing up to support the regularization of Venezuelan refugees and migrants after Colombia announced in February 2021 it would grant a tenyear Temporary Protection Status (TPS) to the more than 1.74 million Venezuelans in its territory.

Colombia is home to by far the largest number of Venezuelans displaced by the socioeconomic and political crisis in their homeland. Nearly 60% are in an irregular situation.

Refugees and migrants from Venezuela

5.6 million people globally

4.6 million in Latin America and the Caribbean

1.74 million in Colombia, including over 983,000 that lack regular status