UNHCR Mixed movements through Darien in 2021

With an area of more than 11,896 km2 and a population of 46,951 inhabitants, Darién is the largest and least populated province in Panama. It is located in the east of the country, bordering Colombia and the Pacific Ocean.

The mixed movements that pass through the province of Darién are not a new trend. In addition to receiving people forced to flee, Panama is also a transit country for thousands of people from Haiti, Cuba, Venezuela, Africa, and South Asia mainly, who travel north each year in search of new opportunities, family reunification, or protection.

The origin of the people who use this route has varied over the years. Before 2010, the Darién crossing was used mostly by people from Asia and Africa and, as of 2010, by Cubans; in 2016, the first increase in Haitians using this route was recorded.

In this sense, the Darién has become one of the most important transit points in the region, and it is recognized as one of the most difficult parts of the journey. As of 31 December 2021, 133,720 people entered the country irregularly through this border. Of these, 22 percent were children, many between 0 and 5 years old.

The year 2021 marked a before and after in relation to the transit of people thorugh Darién. While in 2020 8,594 people crossed – a considerable decrease compared to the 23,698 who transted in 2019, mainly due to the COVID-19 situation and the closure of borders, in 2021, monthly numbers registered were similar to what in previous years had been the annual traffic. In this sense, from July 2021, flows began to increase with about 20,000 people arriving per month until they reached 26,000 people in October. However, the flows vary in an unpredictable way; in November 2021, the number of people decreased considerably to 7,000 entries that month.

At the end of the year, a sudden change in the routes used also began to be recorded. In this sense, the use of a new route on the Pacific side (arriving through the community of Jaqué) and the change of route to the community of Canaan Membrillo stand out. These changes might reflect the perception of more hospitable routes and apparently safer areas for transit, although they are also more expensive.