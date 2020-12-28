UNHCR Colombia Response Update #17, 16-30 November 2020

Current Context

The Colombian Ministry of Health confirmed 1.544.826 cases of COVID-19 as of 23 December, with Bogotá recording the highest number (438.854 confirmed cases). A total of 41.174 individuals have died from COVID-19 and 1.404.168 cases have recovered.

According to Migración Colombia, 122,397 Venezuelans returned to Venezuela from or through Colombia since the 14 March border closure (as of 3 December). During the reporting period, 1,531 Venezuelans returning to Venezuela were registered at the Transitory Health Attention Centre (CAST in Spanish) near the Colombia-Venezuela border. At the same time, several hundreds of Venezuelans continued to enter Colombia each day at the end of November, primarily via irregular border points (trochas in Spanish), despite the heavy rains that devastated the Caribbean coast. There was also an increase in Venezuelans travelling on foot to the southern border town of Puerto Leguízamo, as per reports from the local humanitarian coordination team in Putumayo.

Large group displacements occurred during this reporting period in the municipalities of Algeria (Cauca),

Barbacoas (Nariño), Bajo Baudó (Chocó) and Cáceres (Antioquia), affecting 1,305 people.

Confinements were reported in Litoral del San Juan (Chocó), mainly due to threats to the communities and fighting between armed groups, affecting 2,236 people. In Algeria, 538 people (192 families), mostly Venezuelans, were displaced from the communities of El Plateado, Puerto Rico, Belleza, Sinaí and Mango. In Barbacoas (Vereda Albi, Río Iguabí area), 88 people (33 families) were displaced. In Bajo Baudó, the communities of Villa Nueva, La Loma and Las Vacas, 446 people (93 families) were displaced. In Cáceres, 233 people (67 families) were displaced from Vereda Buenos Aires. Additionally, a confinement that affected 2,236 people (590 families) was reported in the following indigenous communities: Santa María de Pángala, Nuevo Haití, Nueva Jerusalem, Pueblo Nuevo, Estrella de Pángala, Unión Guaimía, as well as in the following Afro-descendant communities: Barrios Unidos,

Pángalita, Munguidó, Las Delicias and Bella Victoria.

Between 24 and 27 November, UNHCR supported a humanitarian mission to Juradó (Chocó) in the framework of the Plan de Choque Chocó, together with local and national authorities. Priority needs of the communities (Dos Bocas, Afro communities and community councils of Juradó, Santa Martha de Curiche and Guayabal Indigenous Reserve - Unión Patató Community) were evaluated. Accordingly, 129 families received assistance from the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF). The Victims Unit (UARIV in Spanish) carried out a verification of humanitarian aid delivered to victims and compensation for people over 74 years of age. The Office of the High Commissioner for Peace conducted mine risk education workshop and the Ministry of the Interior, through the Directorates of Indigenous Community Affairs, compiled a number of findings in relation to, inter alia, internal conflicts and institutional strengthening needs. Finally, the Municipal Mayor's Office and the Government of Chocó identified community needs, making commitments relating to health and education.

UNHCR also complemented the response to a large group displacement in Argelia (Cauca) following ELN threats that affected 278 people (85 families), including a significant number of Venezuelan refugees and migrants forced to flee to cities such as Cali, Popayán, Pasto and Ipiales. Emergency shelter was provided by UNHCR’s partner Pastoral Social to nine IDPs (including five children) in Pasto and 30 IDPs (including 12 children) in Ipiales. They were registered in PRIMES and referred to the local Ombudsperson’s office.

Heavy rains devastated the Caribbean and Norte de Santander in the reporting period, resulting in a spike in humanitarian needs. According to a National Task Force for Emergencies (Puesto de Mando Unificado), which met on 19 November, 1,079 families were affected in Cúcuta (901 in urban areas and 178 in rural areas, including six deaths and seven people reported missing) and infrastructure in 147 neighborhoods damaged. UNHCR contributed to the government response to the crisis via its partner Corprodinco, in coordination with Cúcuta Diocese’s Food Bank, with psychosocial care, legal orientation, food and non-food humanitarian assistance to 168 people (78 families) in Carmen de Tonchalá.

UNHCR has reopened four Information and Orientation Centres (PAOs in Spanish) for inperson orientation and information: Two in Norte de Santander (at the Francisco de Paula Santander International Bridge and in Los Patios), one in La Guajira and one in Valledupar, Cesar. The Centre in Los Patios provided information and services to 33 Venezuelans moving on foot, the majority of whom lack a legal status and expressed their intention to transit to Bogotá, Medellin, Cali or Barranquilla where they have support networks of friends or family. The Centres in La Guajira and Cesar departments have received 624 people (114 new cases), of which 275 people were assisted and nine Special Stay Permits were renewed.