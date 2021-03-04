UNHCR Colombia Factsheet, January - December 2020

More than 9 million people registered as victims of the internal armed conflict. 70,865 new displacements registered by the National Registry of Victims (RUV in Spanish) in 2020.

Over 135,000 people on average benefitted every month from one or more types of assistance by UNHCR and partners as part of the 2020 Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP).

More than 122,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and populations at risk have benefited from one or more UNHCR interventions as part of the COVID-19 response between March and December 2020.

More than 1.72 million Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Colombia as of 31 December 2020, according to the Colombia Migration Unit.

665 recognized refugees as of mid-2020, of which 67% are Venezuelans, and more than 20,000 asylum claims pending as of November 2020 (cumulative since 2017).