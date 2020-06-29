UNHCR Colombia COVID-19 Response (15 March to 15 June 2020)

UNHCR has donated 187 Refugee Housing Units (RHUs) and 113 tents to hospitals, clinics, UNHCR-supported shelters, and local health authorities in 10 departments.

A total of 436 vulnerable persons have been sheltered in the hotel network in Riohacha and Maicao. 382 people with special protection needs quarantined at the Integrated Assistance Centre (CAI) in Maicao, La Guajira.

47 telephone reception points operate nationwide to provide information and orientation services.

UNHCR has remotely registered 14,399 families (51,915 individuals, 73% female) in PRIMES. The locations with the highest number of calls were Bogota (24%), Norte de Santander (18%) La Guajira (16%) and Antioquia (13%). 54% of calls were related to legal and physical protection needs including access to assistance, followed by issues of children at risk (12%), serious medical conditions (11%) single parents (10%); women at risk (6%).

Life-saving assistance has been provided to 208 SGBV survivors in the framework of the Regional Safe Spaces Network (Cucuta, Riohacha, Arauca. 130 SGBV survivors have been registered and oriented over the phone.

In the framework of the anti-xenophobia campaign Somos Panas Colombia - Valientes, and in partnership with UN Women, a total of 10,302 people were reached through social media with information for women and girls facing sexual and gender-based violence in Atlántico and Arauca.

Information on helplines was disseminated to 205,317 people in Colombia through social media, including 159,558 in Arauca, La Guajira, Bogota and Soacha.

Emergency cash assistance covering a 2- month period provided to over 8,155 individuals across the country through 10 different partners.

Health authorities in the departments of La Guajira, Norte de Santander and Antioquia strengthened through 9 additional hospital staff and medical professionals, and 22 pieces of communications equipment and computers.

Infrastructure improvements and over 11,600 distinct items provided to 10 public hospitals and health institutions, including ventilators, biomedical supplies for Intensive Care Units (ICU), triage, emergency and hospitalization services. 15,669 Personal Protective Items (PPE), including surgical N95 and face masks, disposable gowns, face shields, eye protection and goggles, sterile and non-sterile gloves, leggings, infrared digital thermometers, hand soaps, surface soaps, cleaning and disinfecting materials, donated to public hospitals, health institutions and state institutions.

Border monitoring activities have continued (according to UNHCR monitoring, 43,787 Venezuelans are known to have returned to Venezuela from Colombia Between 4 April and 22 June).

A digital flyer with recommendations for Venezuelans considering return to their country reached a total of 64,821 people through social media.

A video on how to prevent COVID-19 contagion, and specific messages targeting people living with HIV, reached over 43,200 people though social media