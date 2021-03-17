UNHCR Americas Fact Sheet, January 2021

Almost one in every five persons of concern to UNHCR live in the Americas in 2020, a region severely impacted by the pandemic and its socio-economic downturn.

UNHCR two-fold strategy in 2021 prioritizes emergency assistance and protection needs, as well as long-term solutions with a focus on regularization and inclusion.

Lack of funds in the first part of 2021 will hamper efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on destitute refugees and other displaced populations in the region.

Operational context

The Americas is facing an unprecedented level of displacement. By June 2020, over 18 per cent of the global population of concern to UNHCR, or around 15.38 million people uprooted, lived the region. Of them, 4.5 million were refugees and migrants from Venezuela, of which 808,000 were asylum seekers and 136,000 refugees. Over 8.3 million IDPs lived in Colombia, El Salvador and Honduras, in addition to other refugees, including some 80,000 refugees and asylum seekers from Nicaragua in Costa Rica. Population numbers have grown by 25% since 2019 and are expected to rise again in 2021, particularly when borders re-open as the COVID 19 pandemic is brought under control.

The region is one of the worst affected regions by the COVID 19 pandemic.

In addition to the public health crisis, millions of people, including many refugees and IDPs, have lost their livelihoods. Governments in the region have been leading and coordinating the response but, as national capacities become strained, the well-being and safety of refugees and their host communities is at risk.