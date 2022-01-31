Colombia + 5 more

UNHCR Americas Fact Sheet, December 2021

Almost one in every five people of concern to UNHCR live in the Americas, one of the hardest-hit regions by the pandemic and its socio-economic down turn. UNHCR strategy in 2021 prioritizes emergency assistance and protection needs, as well as regularization and inclusion towards long-term solutions. Lack of funds in 2021 hampersefforts to mitigate the harsh impact of a persistent pandemic on destitute refugees and displaced population

